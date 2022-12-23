 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hotel, airline, QSR stocks take a beating as COVID fear returns to haunt D-Street

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation, Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree, Devyani International, Jubilant Foodworks and PVR were among the stocks that were trading low on another day of selloff

Re-open theme stocks have come a full circle this year. They began 2022 on a strong note as India went back to normalcy but are taking a beating now as COVID-19 cases surge across the globe.

On December 23, stocks like Interglobe AviationIndian Hotels, Lemon Tree, Devyani International, Jubilant Foodworks, PVR and Inox fell between 2-5 percent as India stepped up measures to curb a fresh wave of infections as large gatherings are expected during Christmas and new year celebrations.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Omicron's BF.7, the COVID-19 variant said to be driving the fresh surge of infections in China, were detected in India, the Union Health Ministry sources said on December 21. At least four cases linked to the new variant have been confirmed but all of them have recovered, they said.

The government has issued fresh guidelines for international fliers arriving in India. The aviation ministry has been asked to ensure that at least 2 percent of passengers in every flight are tested for coronavirus.

Amid rising COVID fears, Indian markets tumbled for the fourth consecutive day. The biggest losers were re-open theme stocks that had begun seeing a turnaround in fortunes.