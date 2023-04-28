 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Nippon Life India AMC with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC

Nippon Life India AMC is among the largest asset managers in India with an AUM size of Rs 3.63 lakh crore. The company has a strong distribution network with 91000+ distributors. Market share as on Q4FY23 was at 7.2% • Strong presence in B-30 cities that contribute to 19% of total AUM.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Thus, we value Nippon AMC at ~4.7% FY25E AUM and revise our target price from Rs 300 to Rs 270 per share.