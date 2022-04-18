Hold Infosys; target of Rs 2000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys
Infosys Ltd (Infy) is one of the leading IT players catering to BFSI, retail, communication, manufacturing & hi tech verticals. The company generates >58% of revenues from digital technologies • Dividend payout (>80%), margins (>20%) and RoCE (>31%) key positives.
Outlook
We revise our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Infosys at Rs 2,000 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS.
