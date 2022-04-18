 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Infosys; target of Rs 2000: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 18, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated April 17, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys

Infosys Ltd (Infy) is one of the leading IT players catering to BFSI, retail, communication, manufacturing & hi tech verticals. The company generates >58% of revenues from digital technologies • Dividend payout (>80%), margins (>20%) and RoCE (>31%) key positives.

Outlook

We revise our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Infosys at Rs 2,000 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Apr 18, 2022 05:23 pm
