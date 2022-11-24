Hold Indo Count; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indo Count

Indo Count is one of India’s largest home textile manufacturer and exporters with an extensive product range, which spans across bed sheets, quilts and bed linen. It has a presence in top nine out of 10 top big box retailers in the US. Indo Count is an integrated bedding solution provider, boasting capacity of 108 million metre per annum of dyeing/processing and cutting /sewing • ICIL exports to nearly 54 countries with the US being the prime market (~75% of revenues and commanding ~20%+ market share in bed sheets).

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value ICIL at Rs 150 i.e. 7x FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE