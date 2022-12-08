Hold 5paisa Capital; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on 5paisa Capital

5Paisa is a leading discount stock broker backed by the Nirmal Jain led IIFL group. Aggressive client accretion with ~86% of incremental client from Tier II & below cities and ~75% of customers below 35 years of age • The company has overall cash market share of ~3% as on September 2022.



Outlook

We downgrade our recommendation on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We continue to value 5Paisa at ~24x FY24E EPS to keep target price at Rs 375.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

5paisa Capital - 08 -12-2022 - icici