 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold 5paisa Capital; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Dec 08, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on 5paisa Capital with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated December 07, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on 5paisa Capital

5Paisa is a leading discount stock broker backed by the Nirmal Jain led IIFL group. Aggressive client accretion with ~86% of incremental client from Tier II & below cities and ~75% of customers below 35 years of age • The company has overall cash market share of ~3% as on September 2022.

Outlook

We downgrade our recommendation on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We continue to value 5Paisa at ~24x FY24E EPS to keep target price at Rs 375.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

5paisa Capital - 08 -12-2022 - icici

Broker Research
TAGS: #5Paisa Capital #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Dec 8, 2022 11:09 am