Divi’s Laboratories reports weak Q3 numbers: Check out what brokerages say

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 06, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

ICICI securities cut its target price to Rs 3,024 per share, remaining cautious on muted growth outlook and pricing pressure.

Divi's Lab shares have fallen 13 percent since the announcement of Q3FY23 results. (Image Source: Divislabs.com)

Divi’s Laboratories which reported its Q3FY23 results on February 3, saw its net profit decline 66 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 307 crore. The active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturer reported consolidated revenues at Rs 1,708 crore falling 32 percent YoY.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) tanked 63 percent YoY to Rs 408 crore for the December FY23 quarter, while EBITDA margin slipped to its lowest-ever at 23.9 percent, down 2,010 basis points.

Divi's Lab shares have fallen 13 percent since the announcement of Q3FY23 results. Here's what brokerages had to say about the stock and the company after the December quarter earnings:

ICICI Securities