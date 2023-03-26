 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crompton, Butterfly Gandhimathi to merge, expect NCLT approval by Q4 FY24

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

The merger will enable faster execution of the company's go-to-market strategy and enable a greater focus on product innovation, , Crompton managing director Shantanu Khosla has said

Public shareholders of Butterfly will hold 3 percent in combined entity

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and home appliances firm Butterfly Gandhimathi announced a merger on March 25, almost a year after the former picked a controlling stake in the Chennai-headquartered firm.

The public shareholders of Butterfly will receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every five shares held by them in Butterfly, the two sides said in a statement to the media.

After the merger, the public shareholders of Butterfly will hold a 3 percent stake in the combined entity.

The plan is subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, which are expected to come in the next 12-24 months. The management expects the mandatory National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval by Q4FY24, following which additional shares of Crompton will list and trade.