Coal on ‘fire’: India set to be growth engine for global coal demand, says IEA

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Demand from power and industrial sectors to lift domestic coal consumption this year from 1,033 MT in 2021, which was a 14 percent rebound from a pandemic low in 2020, says International Energy Agency.

Amid climate concerns, coal is again living up to its reputation of ‘black gold’ as the global demand for the fossil fuel is set to hit a record high with a bulk of it coming from India.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its latest report, has forecast the global coal demand to grow by 1.2 percent in 2022 and surpass 8 billion tonne for the first time.

This augurs well for Indian coal producers like Coal India Ltd (CIL) as well as for the companies like Tata Power and Adani Power, which have access to captive coal.

Demand surge

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharply altered the dynamics of the coal trade, price levels, and supply and demand patterns in 2022,” IEA said in its report.

Due to the bans imposed by the western nations, Russia, the world’s third-largest exporter of coal, is not able to divert its supplies earlier meant for Europe to the East or the South. This has tightened the market and bumped up prices.