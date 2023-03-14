 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CLSA cuts Sona BLW target price after Blackstone exit, but remains bullish on growth

Mar 14, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

CLSA is forecasting a robust 27 percent revenue CAGR over FY22-25, which is one of the strongest in the Indian auto components universe

Foreign broking firm CLSA is unfazed by the exit of Sona BLW’s long-term investor Blackstone, and retained its buy rating on the stock. However, it has trimmed the target price from Rs 566 to Rs 529 per share.

A section of the market is worried over the continuity of management post-Blackstone exiting its 20.5 percent stake through a block deal. On March 13, the stock closed 6 percent lower at Rs 409.85 on the NSE after the block deal.

CLSA believes that Blackstone's exit will not have a significant impact on Sona BLW's future growth.

One reason for this confidence is the company's strong order book, which continues to grow. Additionally, CLSA predicts that margins will increase, driven by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and a favorable product mix. It has forecast a robust 27 percent revenue CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over FY22-25, which is one of the strongest in the Indian auto components universe.