Cipla Q3 preview | Consolidated net profit likely to rise 22% YoY

Suchitra Mandal
Jan 24, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

Cipla’s generic version of Revlimid may reinforce sales in the US and improve the EBITDA margin on a yearly basis

Drugmaker Cipla Limited is expected to report a higher net profit on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis for the quarter ended December 2022 as it might benefit from higher sales in the US market.

Cipla, which will unveil its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on January 25, may see its consolidated  net profit rise 21.9 percent YoY and 10.6 percent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) to Rs 888.4 crore, according to the average estimate of securities firms polled by Moneycontrol.

Its India business is expected to have grown at mid-single digits in what is a seasonally weak quarter, according to analysts at BNP Paribas.

US sales likely grew at low single digits QoQ to reach $185 million, led by Cipla’s generic version of  Bristol Myers Squibb’s Revlimid,  a prescription drug indicated for several hematological malignancies in adults such as Multiple Myeloma,