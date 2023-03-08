 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Sapphire Foods; target of Rs 1620: Emkay Global Financial

Mar 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Sapphire Foods has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

Sapphire’s Q3 EBITDA was largely in line with expectations. SSG performance for KFC was similar to DIL’s at 3%, but PH performance was better at (4%) vs. (6%) for DIL. Brand margin performance was better for Sapphire, which saw 80-100bps decline across formats vs. 270-330bps decline for DIL. Management’s near-term commentary was cautious, but Sapphire retained its outlook of 5-7% SSG for both formats, underpinned by a strong pipeline of new launches, brand marketing and entry into the value-pizza segment. Store additions for Sapphire were lower vs. DIL’s, but remained robust with net additions of 57/136 stores in Q3/9M. Guidance of 140-180 additions was retained. Retention of store targets and peaking of consumer-level inflation suggest anticipation of demand recovery sooner than later. Near-term demand and inflation challenges persist in SL, but operating conditions have normalized. Factoring-in brand investments and elevated cheese prices leads to a ~5% cut to FY24E/25E EBITDA. We expect Sapphire to deliver a strong EBITDA CAGR of ~35% over FY22-25E, led by a 20% store-count CAGR, 8% SSG, and gradual margin gains.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the stock, with TP of Rs1,620/share (19x Mar-25E EBITDA - Pre IndAS-116).

