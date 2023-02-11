 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Samvardhana Motherson; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

Feb 11, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Samvardhana Motherson recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated February 08, 2023.

MOTHERSO’s 3QFY23 performance beat our estimates, driven by a consistent recovery in auto production in key markets. Easing supply-side issues and receding cost headwinds should drive strong growth and balance sheet deleverage for MOTHERSO.

We cut our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 4.5%/3% to factor in higher depreciation and a lower profit share from associates. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR100 (premised on Dec’24 SOTP).

