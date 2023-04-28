 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 5170: ICICI Direct

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5170 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

Persistent Systems (Persistent) offers cloud, data, product & design led services to BFSI, healthcare & hi-tech verticals. • Persistent had a strong year (FY23) with revenue growth of 35.2% in dollar terms & rupee revenue growth of 46.2% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Persistent at Rs 5,170 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E.