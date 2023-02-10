 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Multi Commodity Exchange; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Multi Commodity Exchange recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Multi Commodity Exchange

MCX is the leader in commodity derivatives exchanges in India with ~96.8% market share in terms of commodity futures turnover. It has ~100% market share in precious metals, base metals and energy • Presence in various commodities offers healthy diversification.

Outlook

We value MCX at ~29x core FY25E EPS and net cash and maintain our target price at Rs 1700.

