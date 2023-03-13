Buy Bosch; target of Rs 19,795: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bosch

With a strong hold on gasoline, CNG and diesel now, Bosch is targeting to expand in EV and hydrogen energy segments Bosch is expected to be a key beneficiary of the uptick in domestic CV industry and implementation of stringent emission norms. Despite flat revenue growth sequentially, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved (+80 bps q-o-q) on gross margin expansion.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Bosch Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs.19,795, on expectation of rise in content per vehicle and an improvement in profitability.

Broker Research