Buy Bosch; target of Rs 19,795: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Bosch has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19,795 in its research report dated February 15, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Bosch

With a strong hold on gasoline, CNG and diesel now, Bosch is targeting to expand in EV and hydrogen energy segments Bosch is expected to be a key beneficiary of the uptick in domestic CV industry and implementation of stringent emission norms. Despite flat revenue growth sequentially, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved (+80 bps q-o-q) on gross margin expansion.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Bosch Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs.19,795, on expectation of rise in content per vehicle and an improvement in profitability.