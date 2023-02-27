 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Biocon; target of Rs 266: Sharekhan

Feb 27, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Biocon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 266 in its research report dated February 21, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Biocon

Biocon registered strong operating performance in Q3, with revenue growing in strong double digits Revenue grew by 35% y-o-y to Rs. 2,941 crore, driven by strong 54% y-o-y growth in the biologics segment, 23% y-o-y growth in research services (Syngene), and 18.2% y-o-y growth in the generic segment. Consolidation of Viatris’ biosimilar business will add to the growth of Biocon Biosimilars in Q4FY2023; and going forward, it will immensely help in overall revenue growth and expansion in profitability.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at reasonably attractive levels of 29.7x/16.9x its FY2024/FY2025E revised earnings. Hence, we maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 266.