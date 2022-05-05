Buy Angel One; target of Rs 1945: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Angel One
Company reported yet another steady quarter, and continued its business performance in Q4FY22, growing PAT by 100 percent/24 percent YoY/QoQ. Highest Gross customer additions were 1.5 million in Q4FY22 and 5.3 million in FY22, with tiers-3/4 cities accounting for more than 94% of the additions.
Outlook
We value the company at 21.7x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 1945.
