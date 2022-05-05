Buy Angel One; target of Rs 1945: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Angel One

Company reported yet another steady quarter, and continued its business performance in Q4FY22, growing PAT by 100 percent/24 percent YoY/QoQ. Highest Gross customer additions were 1.5 million in Q4FY22 and 5.3 million in FY22, with tiers-3/4 cities accounting for more than 94% of the additions.

Outlook

We value the company at 21.7x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 1945.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More