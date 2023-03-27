 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crompton-Butterfly merger: Cost synergies to not flow to bottom line immediately

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

The management expects the mandatory National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval by Q4FY24, following which additional shares of Crompton will list and trade

Public shareholders of Butterfly will hold 3 percent in combined entity

To enable cost and revenue synergies, product innovation, as well as accelerate the go-to-market strategy, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Butterfly Gandhimathi decided to merge, said the management in an investor concall on March 27. However, the synergies will not flow to bottom line immediately, they added.

The management expects the mandatory National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval for the merger by Q4FY24, following which additional shares of Crompton will list and trade. This means EPS accretion will happen in FY25, as per analysts.

The public shareholders of Butterfly are set to receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every 5 equity shares held by them in Butterfly. This values Butterfly Gandhimathi at Rs 2,300 crore, which is lower than the Rs 2,500 crore valuation of February last year - when Crompton had acquired a majority stake in it.

On March 27, shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi fell 5 percent in early trade to Rs 1,201 while shares of Crompton were trading flat at Rs 293.