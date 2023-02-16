 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Biocon reports a consolidated net loss of Rs 42 crore in Q3. Here’s what analysts say

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

A one-time loss of Rs 271 crore during the quarter, mainly owing to professional fees paid for the acquisition of the global biosimilars business of American company Viatris, triggered the loss

Biocon: Biocon posts Q3 loss at Rs 41.8 crore on one-time loss. Overall numbers beat estimates. Revenue jumps 35%. The biopharmaceutical company has posted consolidated loss of Rs 41.8 crore for December FY23 quarter against profit of Rs 187.1 crore in corresponding period of last fiscal as there was one-time loss of Rs 271.4 crore during the quarter. Consolidated revenue grew by 35.3% YoY to Rs 2,941 crore driven by growth across key segments (generics, biosimilars and research services). At the operating level, EBITDA surged 32% YoY to Rs 644.3 crore but margin declined 55 bps on higher input cost for the quarter. Biocon has entered into a definitive agreement with Kotak Strategic Situations Fund for a structured funding upto Rs 1,200 crore.

Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company Biocon posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 42 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 against a profit of Rs 187 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

It notched up a one-time loss of Rs 271 crore during the quarter, mainly owing to professional fees paid for the acquisition of the global biosimilars business of American company Viatris.

Biocon reported consolidated revenue growth of 35.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 2,941 crore, driven by gains in segments such as generics, biosimilars and research services.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) in the quarter increased 32 percent YoY to Rs 644 crore but the EBITDA margin declined 55 basis points due to higher input costs.