Bajaj Finserv gains nearly 3% on financial ecosystem expansion plans, improving operating metrics

Bajaj Finserv rose as high as 3.4 percent on March 6 from its previous close, with the company pushing ahead with plans to build a financial ecosystem for its customers.

The stock touched a high of Rs 1,401, which was 3.39 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 1,355.2. It was trading at around Rs 1,386, or 2.33 percent higher than its previous close, at 12.13 noon on BSE on March 6.

Also read: Why did Bajaj Finserv top the monthly Maximum Optimism charts?

A few days ago, the financial services company got the market regulator’s approval to start a mutual-fund business. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted a certificate of registration to Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund (BFMF) and also granted approval for Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited to act as an asset management company for BFMF, stated a filing at the exchange.

Moneycontrol News