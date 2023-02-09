Adani Wilmar is the only Adani stock in the green today, what's driving the optimism?

Adani Wilmar was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit in early deals, even as all other group stocks were trading in the red again on February 9.

A day earlier, the FMCG firm posted a good set of numbers for the third quarter of financial year 2022-23, with net profit and volumes rising 16 percent each.

At 11 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 437.75, up 4.7 percent amid heavy volumes of 10.7 million shares on the NSE. The stock is up for third straight session, after hitting lower circuit for eight back-to-back sessions since publication of Hindenburg Research report.

The firm's October-December quarter net profit came in at Rs 246 crore, while consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 15,438 crore, growing 7 percent on-year. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped 20.2 percent YoY to Rs 605.3 crore. Margins expanded to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent from the year-ago period.

"We are expanding our product portfolio with region specific products, ready-to-cook products, and category adjacencies," Angshu Mallick, managing director & chief executive officer, Adani Wilmar said. Another positive trigger for the stock is that it has no MSCI review overhang. While all other Adani stocks are a part of the MSCI India index and now stare at a risk of having their weightage reduced, Adani Wilmar is not part of the index yet. Meanwhile, analysts remain bullish on the stock. "Although Adani Wilmar competes in an extremely competitive business (edible oil and foods/FMCG), it has consistently delivered strong volume growth across segments," noted Nuvama Institutional Equities in a results update report. Strong demand on the back of festivities and weddings, gradual recovery in rural markets and a bumper kharif crop acted as tailwinds in Q3, it noted. The firm has a Buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 680 apiece. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​

