 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Adani Wilmar is the only Adani stock in the green today, what's driving the optimism?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Adani Wilmar's October-December quarter net profit rose 16 percent YoY to Rs 246 crore, while consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 15,438 crore, up 7 percent

Adani Wilmar was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit in early deals, even as all other group stocks were trading in the red again on February 9.

A day earlier, the FMCG firm posted a good set of numbers for the third quarter of financial year 2022-23, with net profit and volumes rising 16 percent each.

At 11 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 437.75, up 4.7 percent amid heavy volumes of 10.7 million shares on the NSE. The stock is up for third straight session, after hitting lower circuit for eight back-to-back sessions since publication of Hindenburg Research report.

Follow our live blog for all the market action