Adani stocks see block deals after group denies reports of $3-bn loan; all eyes on SC order

A day after Adani Group denied reports of $3-billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, its shares saw heavy interest in the block deal window.

About 3.9 crore shares, amounting to 3.5 percent equity of Adani Enterprises, changed hands on March 2. The deal was worth Rs 5,520 crore. Additionally, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy saw block deals of 4.1 percent, 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent stake, respectively.

Following this, Adani Green and Adani Transmission shares opened in the green and hit the 5 percent upper circuit in early trade. Adani Enterprises started trading deep in the red but quickly bounced from the opening lows of Rs 1,459.

Moneycontrol News