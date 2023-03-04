 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
24 smallcaps give double digit return in volatile week

Rakesh Patil
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank gained 9 percent, Metal index 6.6 percent, Realty 6 percent and Media index up 5.2 percent. On the other hand, Pharma index shed 1 percent.

Indian markets started the week on weaker note and remained volatile for the next three sessions, amid uncertainty regarding the next US Fed action led to FIIs selling. However, better macro-economic data and reports of foreign investment in Adani stocks help to close the week on stronger note.

In this week, BSE Sensex added 345.04 points or 0.58 percent to close at 59,808.97 while Nifty50 rose 128.5 points or 0.73 percent to end at 17,594.30.

In the month of February, BSE Sensex and Nifty shed 1 percent and 2 percent respectively.

Among the broader indices, the BSE Largecap, Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.85 percent, 1.7 percent, and 1 percent, respectively. However, mixed trend seen among the sectoral indices.