States' borrowing cost via SDL falls tracking moderation in G-sec yield

The borrowing cost of states through state development loans (SDL) eased in this week following the moderation of yields on government securities.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, cut-off yield on the 10-year SDL eased by 13 basis points (Bps) on-week while the 7-year SDL fell by 8-9 bps on weekly basis. One basis point is one hundredth of the percentage point.

Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincorp list out five factors for reduction in borrowing cost, which includes lower borrowing by the states compared to the scheduled borrowing calendar and market expectations of long pause of further repo hikes by monetary policy committee.

He further said the ample surplus liquidity in the banking system is playing a good role for improving sentiments of the market and less investment opportunities for investors due to starting of the financial year.

Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15