 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Zerodha's net profit nearly doubles to Rs 2,094 crore in FY22 on 80% rise in operating revenue

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Jan 09, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Zerodha reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,094 crore in FY22, up 87 percent from Rs 1,122 crore in FY21 (2020-21). The company's operating revenue surged 82 percent to Rs 4,963 crore in FY22 from a year earlier

Online brokering firm Zerodha.

Zerodha Broking's net profit nearly doubled in FY22 (2021-22), thanks to an over 80 percent rise in its operating revenue, making the bootstrapped fintech startup one of the most profitable new-age technology companies in India.

Zerodha reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,094 crore in FY22, up 87 percent from Rs 1,122 crore in FY21 (2020-21), the company's regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed. The company's operating revenue surged 82 percent to Rs 4,963 crore in FY22 from a year earlier, according to the filings. Zerodha has not raised a single round of funding to date from external investors.

Zerodha mainly earns revenue by collecting brokerage fees and commissions. For FY22, the company's fees and commission income surged to 4,128 crore from Rs 2,252 crore a year earlier, the regulatory filings showed. Besides commission and fee income, Zerodha earned a little more than Rs 614 crore of interest income, which grew more than 50 percent from a year earlier.

Zerodha's total expenses grew more than 71 percent in FY22 to Rs 2,164 crore. The company's employee benefit expenses grew 45 percent to Rs 459 crore. Unlike most fintech startups, including Zerodha's closest competitors like Upstox and Groww, the Nithin Kamath-led company does not spend on advertising and marketing.

Zerodha has also become one of the fastest-growing new-age technology companies with an over 80 percent rise in revenue and net profit. Zerodha's numbers were on a consolidated basis. News agency Entrackr first reported the development.

Zerodha's strong FY22 growth comes at a time when other fintech startups, most of which have raised PE/VC (private equity and venture capital) funding, are scrambling to cut costs as investments to the startup ecosystem have slowed significantly amid macroeconomic headwinds. However, Zerodha, too, has warned of slower growth in terms of revenue and profitability in the coming years.