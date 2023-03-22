 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will be tough for governments to agree on a common crypto framework, says Binance CTO Rohit Wad

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

As people become more educated, they will want some of these assets and will ask their governments to allow them to use it in a safe and regulated manner, says Binance CTO Rohit Wad

Rohit Wad, CTO, Binance

It’s suddenly the year of crypto tokens. Due to the recent collapse of traditional banking institutions such as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Credit Suisse, and Silvergate, investors are seeking safe havens and turning to crypto. As a result of this shift, Bitcoin has seen a significant rally, reaching a 9-month high on March 21.

Closer to home, India's G20 presidency this year has placed a strong emphasis on developing common global regulations for cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the Indian government has taken steps to legitimise the industry by bringing it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Rohit Wad, chief technology officer (CTO) at Binance, discussed all things crypto and Web 3, innovations the exchange is working on, GPT-4 taking on the crypto world, the WazirX issue, whether a common global regulatory framework is the best way out, and more.

Wad joined Binance last year with over three decades of experience leading engineering teams at Microsoft, Meta, and Google.