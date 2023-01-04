 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Westbridge-backed LEAD spent Rs 538.7 cr to earn Rs 141.6 cr in FY22 as employee costs widen

Mansi Verma
Jan 04, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

During the year, LEAD spent about Rs 258.8 crore on employees, against Rs 99.6 crore in FY21. The company's total expenses also surged to Rs 538.7 crore during the year from Rs 186.6 crore in the previous fiscal.

Westbridge-backed school edtech unicorn LEAD's losses more than tripled in FY22 (2021-22) as the company's employee costs surged over 2.5 times during the year.

LEAD reported a net loss of Rs 397.1 crore in FY22, against Rs 126.1 crore in FY21 (2020-21), its filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed, almost a year after the startup catapulted to the coveted unicorn club raising $100 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion.

The company's total expenses, thus, grew to Rs 538.7 crore during the year from Rs 186.6 crore in the previous fiscal.

In August last year, LEAD let go of about 100 employees after a performance review that, it said, the unicorn carries out yearly. Currently, the company said it has about 2,000 employees.

Founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah in 2012, LEAD works with more than 3,500 schools in tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond to make classroom learning technology-enabled. This involves tracking teacher and student progress, managing school operations on the cloud, and providing digital resources to make learning more engaging.