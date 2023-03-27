 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

WestBridge-backed edtech cos PhysicsWallah and Adda247 at loggerheads over aggressive poaching

Nikhil Patwardhan & Mansi Verma
Mar 27, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Even as startups cut spending, edtech companies seem to be taking the poaching of teachers for online coaching centres to the next level.

Anil Nagar, CEO and Co-founder, Adda247 and Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder, Physicswallah

In 2022, SoftBank-backed Unacademy made headlines for poaching star teachers from competitors for its first offline coaching institute in Kota, India’s largest test preparation hub.

The edtech unicorn, currently India’s second-most-valued startup, spent almost Rs 100 crore to poach about 30 star educators at unheard-of packages, Moneycontrol reported exclusively.

Eight months later, a lot has changed for edtech startups, with almost all of them cutting spending drastically as demand slows for online learning and venture capital dries up. However, aggressive poaching seems to be continuing.

WestBridge Capital-backed Adda247 has taken it to the next level. The company, which also counts Google on its cap table, allegedly spent as much as Rs 100 crore to poach five teachers from PhysicsWallah, another WestBridge Capital-backed company, to start a platform on YouTube called Sankalp, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.