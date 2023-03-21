 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WazirX blacklists 2,431suspicious accounts between October-March

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

The crypto exchange received 431 requests from Indian and foreign Law Enforcement agencies during this period, the exchange said in its 4th Transparency report

Crypto exchange WazirX received 431 requests from Law Enforcement agencies (LEA), against a total transaction volume of $390 million on the platform between October 2022 and March 2023, the exchange said in a report. This comes at a time when the Finance Ministry moved to include crypto platforms under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Out of this, 46 requests were from Foreign LEAs and 385 requests from Indian LEAs. Overall WazirX blacklisted over 2431 accounts during this period with the help of third-party monitoring tools.

All of these requests pertained to matters related to account blocking, suspected criminal proceedings, investigation, and information was sought from WazirX as to whether such accused had dealt in Crypto through our platform.

Earlier, between April-September, WazirX had received double the current number of requests from the LEAs at 828.