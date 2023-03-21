WazirX blacklists 2,431suspicious accounts between October-March

Crypto exchange WazirX received 431 requests from Law Enforcement agencies (LEA), against a total transaction volume of $390 million on the platform between October 2022 and March 2023, the exchange said in a report. This comes at a time when the Finance Ministry moved to include crypto platforms under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Out of this, 46 requests were from Foreign LEAs and 385 requests from Indian LEAs. Overall WazirX blacklisted over 2431 accounts during this period with the help of third-party monitoring tools.

All of these requests pertained to matters related to account blocking, suspected criminal proceedings, investigation, and information was sought from WazirX as to whether such accused had dealt in Crypto through our platform.

Earlier, between April-September, WazirX had received double the current number of requests from the LEAs at 828.

"We also continued to proactively report suspicious transactions to law enforcement agencies such as the Financial Intelligence Unit, India (FIU-IND)," the report said. This WazirX's fourth transparency report. Between October-March, WazirX had 3,96,126 user interactions.

Moneycontrol News