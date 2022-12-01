 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

‘Valuations don’t matter... If you don’t survive, what’s the point?’, says Anand Daniel of Accel

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 01, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

Unit economics and profitability have become regular talking points in start-up boardrooms right from the product-market fit stage, says VC who invested in unicorns like Swiggy, Ola, Spinny, Vedantu

Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel India. Photo: Accel website

At a time when start-up funding rounds are not going through as founders and investors are in a logjam on valuations, Anand Daniel, a partner at venture capital firm Accel, is of the view that start-up founders should rather think about survival if push comes to shove.

“Flat or down rounds don’t matter. Survival and being alive is the most important thing. If you are not there on the other side, then what is the point of holding on to a lot of stock,” he told Moneycontrol.

“If they have capital for the next two, three years, and build a profitable company, then they don't have to go out and raise a downround. On the other hand, if they didn't raise enough capital last year and they have to raise money today, all these valuations don't matter,” he added.

Daniel is considered to be one of the star investors of Accel’s India arm. He has led early stage investments in unicorns like Swiggy, Vedantu and Spinny, and made growth stage investments last year in the likes of Emeritus and MyGlamm.

The VC firm, along with management consulting company Bain, has come out with a report which says that funding for online marketplaces, including those in e-commerce, fintech, edtech, and food delivery, fell 68 percent to $4.5 billion in the first 10 months of this year.

With mature e-commerce platforms like Swiggy, Zomato and Flipkart yet to break even, the report highlighted that B2B marketplaces like Infra.Market, Zetwerk and OfBusiness were among the fastest to attain profitability.