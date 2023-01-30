Tiger Global closes zero India startup deals in January for first time in 2 years

Tiger Global Management, one of the most prolific private market investors in India, did not invest in a single startup in the country in January 2023, indicating a worsening funding winter for the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

This was the first time in two years that the firm has skipped investing in an Indian startup in a month. The last time this happened was in January 2021.

The New York-based hedge fund participated in nine funding rounds in India in January 2022, according to data compiled by Moneycontrol through Tracxn. Globally, it participated in two funding rounds in January 2023 – both outside India – against 49 in January 2022 and 17 in January 2021, the data showed.

Nikhil Patwardhan