Tiger Global-backed Scaler grants 10 days paid time off to all employees, calls it 'gratitude' for a successful year

Nov 17, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, Scaler Academy

Tiger Global-backed Scaler, on November 17, announced 10 days of paid time off for all its employees at the end of the year from December 21 to January 1.

The upskilling platform said the company-wide year-end shutdown is to offer ‘gratitude’ to employees for their efforts throughout the year that turned out to be a struggle for Indian edtech companies.

"Times are tough, and we are constantly surrounded by news that has created anxieties in the edtech sector. These year-end leaves are just one of the many ways we acknowledge our team's efforts and contributions throughout the year,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler, in a statement.

The startup addressed the issues of 'high attrition, burnout, and quiet quitting, among others,' in Indian companies, and said "the onus is on employers to create an environment that fosters productivity and mental and physical well-being," in the statement.

A year of struggle for Edtech