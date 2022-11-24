 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

SuperGaming partners with Google Cloud to help developers make better games

Vikas SN
Nov 24, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

SuperGaming is bringing its game engine SuperPlatform to developers across the world via Google's cloud unit.

SuperGaming, a Pune-based game development firm, announced on November 24 that it is collaborating with Google's cloud unit Google Cloud to bring its game engine SuperPlatform to developers worldwide, allowing them to create better games.

The platform will be available to game developers as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and will act as an independent software vendor on Google Cloud, the company said.

It will enable game developers to manage live operations, matchmaking, player progression, player data, analytics, monetization systems, server scaling, sales, and merchandising, in addition to integrating with popular game development platforms like Unity, Unreal Engine, PlayCanvas, and Cocos Creator.

The platform's website states that it will also support web3 game features such as economy management, smart contracts, wallet support, and multi-chain support, among others.

SuperPlatform currently powers all of SuperGaming's efforts, including the official PAC-MAN game, which has over one billion downloads across all storefronts, and MaskGun, a multiplayer shooter with over 65 million players.

It is also developing a made-in-India battle royale title called Indus, with pre-registration beginning later this year on Google Play and Apple App Store.