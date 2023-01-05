 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Startups grow 3.6-fold faster, take only 5 years to scale $100 million topline: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

To date, the startup ecosystem, as per the report, has produced more than 100 companies of greater than $100 million in revenue.

Image credits: chiefexecutive

Indian startups took only about five years to reach the $100-million revenue mark by 2022, while the average stood at over 18 years till 2017, as the ecosystem matured over the last decade on the back of a fast-growing internet user base and better capital availability.

According to a recent report by tech and data-driven consultancy firm Redseer, over 40 unicorn and soonicorn startups operating in sectors like fintech, e-commerce, and logistics have crossed the $100-million revenue milestone as of FY22 taking five to 12 years to get there.

Zomato, PhonePe, Mamaearth, Zetwerk, and OfBusiness, among others, are some of the startups that have reached that scale, the report said.

Unicorns are startups that are valued at over $1 billion, while startups that are soon to become a unicorn are known as soonicorns and are valued above $500 million.

The startup ecosystem, as per the report, has produced more than 100 companies with revenues greater than $100 million so far.

The report said venture capital pouring into the Indian startup ecosystem has supported companies in scaling their revenue at a faster pace. Besides the capital, the report added, investors guide their portfolio companies with governance, financial prudence, and networking.