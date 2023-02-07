 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SoftBank sinks into $5.93-billion loss in Dec quarter, Vision Fund loses $5.52 billion

Feb 07, 2023

In the previous quarter, SoftBank had seen profit for the first time in three quarters as the Japanese investment conglomerate sold a significant stake in its crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding

Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank went back into the red after it recorded ¥783.4 billion ($5.93 billion) loss in the December quarter, while its sprawling investment vehicle Vision Fund registered a loss of ¥730.36 billion ($5.52 billion).

Its investments were impacted downward revisions of portfolio company performance amid a weak macro outlook, especially for tech companies. At a time when the sector is grappling with a funding crunch, about 94 percent of the Japanese investor's portfolio companies have a cash runway of 12 months.

Over the last 12 months, its portfolio companies have attracted additional funding of more than $16 billion of capital raised across 87 funding rounds. More importantly, SoftBank is looking at a string of exits via public listings of its late-stage portfolio companies which now constitute 70 percent of its investments.

However, the Japanese tech investor's portfolio of publicly listed companies has suffered in the last one year amid a broader tech stock rout. It is sitting on losses of $500 million for its $1 billion investment in Paytm, $3.1 billion loss for its $3.2 billion investment in WeWork, $9 billion loss for its $12 billion investment in Didi, among others.