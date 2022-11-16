 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simplilearn raises $45 million led by GSV Ventures as competition intensifies in higher edtech space

Nikhil Patwardhan
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

The higher learning edtech platform will use the funds to boost its growth plans in India and international markets

Krishna Kumar, CEO and Founder, Simplilearn

Higher edtech platform Simplilearn, promoted by private equity firm Blackstone, has raised $45 million in a new funding round led by GSV Ventures at an undisclosed valuation, as competition intensifies in the higher learning and upskilling space amid a downturn in online learning.

Clal Insurance and DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform, also participated in the round, Simplilearn said on November 16. Simplilearn said it would use the funds to boost its growth plans in India and international markets.

“We continue to witness the accelerated need for a digitally skilled workforce across industries and Simplilearn continues to be focused on bridging the digital skill gap," founder and chief executive officer Krishna Kumar said.

Kumar said they were grateful for how far the company had come and the Blackstone investment in 2021 came at an ideal time to boost its growth globally.

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn offers digital skilling programs for professionals, enabling them to upskill and get certified in fast-growing digital domains.

The company creates these programs in collaboration with educational institutions including Caltech CTME, MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, UMass Amherst and the Isenberg School of Management, Purdue University, Wharton Online, IIT-Roorkee, and IIT-Kanpur, and companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and KPMG.