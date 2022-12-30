 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SaaS in 2023: Founders and investors spot emerging themes amid recession fears

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 30, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

The next year is likely to be tough for many SaaS firms. However, segments such as generative AI, PaaS offerings, and Low Code/No Code platforms, cloud security-based software may gather more steam in 2023.

2022 started on a positive note for the booming domestic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ecosystem in India and globally. The Indian SaaS startups raised more than $5 billion this year, according to data research and analysis firm Venture Intelligence.

Mega fundraising deals like Uniphore’s $400 million and Chargebee’s $250 million at the start of the year made investors, founders and other SaaS stakeholders upbeat about the sector. In 2022, India also minted unicorns like Fractal, DarwinBox, Uniphore, Leadsquared.

However, SaaS firms started to feel the heat of slow demand growth in the second half of the year.

The Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on supply chains, runaway inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes led to fears of a recession in the US. Experts are concerned this may lead to lower spending on software, which would be a dampener for SaaS companies.

Top SaaS firms including Salesforce, Freshworks, and Chargebee announced layoffs while other firms resorted to stringent cost-cutting measures like freezing hiring or reducing marketing spends.

"Predicting what will work in 2023 is difficult Even a large firm like Salesforce, for the first time since its inception, did not provide a 2023 forecast, saying “Things are too unpredictable to provide a forecast," said Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, founder of VC firm Upekkha.

However, there are general themes and exciting sectors that may take off in 2023.

What’s in store for the SaaS ecosystem in 2023?
While several Investors and founders Moneycontrol spoke to said that the year 2023 is going to be rough for many due to the likelihood of a recession, themes such as generative AI, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings, and Low Code/No Code (LC/NC) platforms cloud security-based software will see more adoption next year.

Predictive AI will be the biggest bet
“I think every company will have to build a predictive as well as embedded AI experience into their platforms and it is going to become table stakes through 2023,” said Krish Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO, Chargebee.