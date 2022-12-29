 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Financial Stability Report: Crypto tokens failed to prove inflation-hedging benefits

Debangana Ghosh
Dec 29, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

To avoid spillovers of crypto volatility and its systemic failures into formal financial system, there needs to be a common global approach, the report said. Under India’s G20 presidency, working on a global crypto framework will remain one of the priorities.

Contrary to its claims of inflation-hedging benefits, the value of crypto tokens continued to fall as inflation rose, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Financial Stability report released on December 29 said, coming just days after Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that allowing growth of private crypto could lead to the next financial crisis.

The report highlighted that the volatility of such tokens and possible risks of spillovers into the formal financial system require a common regulatory approach, especially at an international level.

“In addition, crypto assets also exhibit high correlations with equities. Furthermore, contrary to claims that they are an alternative source of value due to inflation hedging benefits, crypto assets value has fallen even as inflation rose,” the report said.

According to the report, the ongoing turmoil in the crypto industry with the collapse and bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX and “subsequent sell-off in crypto assets market have highlighted the inherent vulnerabilities in the crypto ecosystem”.

“Recently, Binance, the largest crypto exchange has also prohibited withdrawals of stablecoins on its platform. The implosion of FTX was preceded by failure of TerraUSD/Luna, an algorithmic stablecoin, a run on Celsius, a crypto lender, and bankruptcy of Three Arrows Capital, a cryptocurrency hedge fund,” the report noted.

More risks than rewards