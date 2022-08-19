 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey on why he doesn't care about a founder image | World Entrepreneurs Day

Moneycontrol News
Aug 19, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

From a Pragyaraj-based physics tuition teacher to the founder of a unicorn, now valued at $1.1 billion, it's been a remarkable journey of grit and determination for Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah. Pandey is a symbol of New India's aspirations. Even as he aims high, he talks about why he doesn't conform to the stereotypes of a tech founder and prefers to stay his original self. On World Entrepreneurs Day, Moneycontrol brings you conversations with key players driving the tectonic shift. Meet the disruptors, the job creators and the wealth generators. The change makers who are transforming India and putting it on the global map.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bits to Billions #Startup #tech #videos
first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:27 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.