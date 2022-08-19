Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey on why he doesn't care about a founder image | World Entrepreneurs Day

From a Pragyaraj-based physics tuition teacher to the founder of a unicorn, now valued at $1.1 billion, it's been a remarkable journey of grit and determination for Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah. Pandey is a symbol of New India's aspirations. Even as he aims high, he talks about why he doesn't conform to the stereotypes of a tech founder and prefers to stay his original self. On World Entrepreneurs Day, Moneycontrol brings you conversations with key players driving the tectonic shift. Meet the disruptors, the job creators and the wealth generators. The change makers who are transforming India and putting it on the global map.