PhonePe kicks off digital lending pilots, may apply for NBFC licence: Co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam

Walmart-backed PhonePe has kicked off digital lending pilots for merchants and the company would launch it officially soon, a move that will be a shot in the arm for the fintech decacorn putting it in direct competition in the lending space with its largest rival Paytm.

PhonePe’s lending forays would be platform-based and the company would not be building its own book to begin with, Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO of the firm, told Moneycontrol in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of Pincode, an e-commerce buyer app built on top of ONDC (open network for digital commerce).

“We are working now (on digital lending) and we are adding more partners there. Demand is insane, because you already have merchant relationships for so long, but we don’t want to build books. We don’t want to do manufacturing, even here we are doing merchant lending as partners,” said Nigam.

However, eventually, it may apply for an NBFC (non-banking financial company) licence, Nigam said. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) regulations, if a company’s financial assets account for 50 percent of its income and total assets, it must register as an NBFC.

