NPCI elevates Vishal Kanvaty as chief technology officer

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on April 11 announced the appointment of Vishal Anand Kanvaty as its chief technology officer, at a time when NPCI is gearing up for enhancing the footprints of UPI in more countries with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Kanvaty, who is being elevated from his earlier role where he managed the portfolio of chief of market innovation at the organisation, will take care of the new-age technology and the transformational journey of NPCI, in his new role.

According to NPCI, Kanvaty has led new applications of technology to business process automation and has experience in launching various credit card, e-commerce, and mobile banking products with operational exposure.

"Kanvaty has been an invaluable member of our team for six years, and we are thrilled to see him assume this new and important role. As our new CTO, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and experience in the field of technology and innovation. His leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth journey,” said Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of NPCI.

The NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It has created a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC FasTag) and Bharat BillPay.

According to an NPCI statement, Kanvaty also has an experience in financial inclusion and has spearheaded the strategy and implementation of various products including M-POS/ Mobile Wallet. Kanvaty joined NPCI back in 2017, where he has also managed the product and innovations profiles. The new CTO is a BTech from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the company added in the statement.

