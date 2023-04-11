 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NPCI elevates Vishal Kanvaty as chief technology officer

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Apr 11, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

This comes at a time when NPCI is gearing up for enhancing the footprints of UPI in more countries with the Reserve Bank of India.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on April 11 announced the appointment of Vishal Anand Kanvaty as its chief technology officer, at a time when NPCI is gearing up for enhancing the footprints of UPI in more countries with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Kanvaty, who is being elevated from his earlier role where he managed the portfolio of chief of market innovation at the organisation, will take care of the new-age technology and the transformational journey of NPCI, in his new role.

According to NPCI, Kanvaty has led new applications of technology to business process automation and has experience in launching various credit card, e-commerce, and mobile banking products with operational exposure.

"Kanvaty has been an invaluable member of our team for six years, and we are thrilled to see him assume this new and important role. As our new CTO, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and experience in the field of technology and innovation. His leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth journey,” said Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of NPCI.