Moneycontrol Masterclass | $200 billion revenue, 5 million direct jobs: Decoding the Indian IT supercycle

The IT industry has grown to be the largest private-sector employer, with a $200-billion revenue and 5 million direct jobs. With the industry growing at 11-14 percent, the sector revenue is projected to reach $350 billion by FY2026. So what does this mean for employment and hiring? What skills are in demand? Will the same pace of hiring continue for the next few years? What a star panel of experts decodes this live on this edition of Moneycontrol Masterclass. Tune in live and ask your questions to Dr. Ritu Anand of TCS, Hitesh Oberoi of Info Edge, Abhimanyu Saxena of Scaler Academy & Sriram Rajagopal of Diamondpick.