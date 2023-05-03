 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Inside Unacademy: Slowing growth, failed acquisitions, a problem of plenty

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / May 03, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Unacademy’s hope may lie in offline coaching centres, which go against its original goal of tech-driven disruption, but are a dependable and lucrative business model

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy tackles problems like slowing growth at core, failed acquisitions, multiple runway extensions

On November 7, 2022, Unacademy, India’s second-most valued edtech startup, faced another round of layoffs. Cofounder and CEO Gaurav Munjal, who typically uses Slack to convey decisions internally, informed the team that the company would be downsizing by another 10 percent.

This meant about 350 additional employees would lose their jobs.

The decision came barely four months after Munjal emphatically declared that there would be no more layoffs at the edtech unicorn, last valued at $3.4 billion.

Unacademy had already laid off over 800 employees since the start of 2022. During the previous round of layoffs in July, Munjal emphasised that the company would not fire employees again and would instead focus on other cost-cutting initiatives to weather the slowdown.