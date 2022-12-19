 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's tech policy should balance safety and trust with certainty and innovation: Sundar Pichai

Dec 19, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST

Google CEO to meet PM Modi and talk about AI and startups later today

India must balance the safety of people online and open architecture on the internet with a regulatory framework that offers companies certainty and aids innovation, said Google CEO Sundar Pichai on December 19.

Talking to Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pichai also said that the make-in-India trend will only get stronger going ahead. The Alphabet CEO is expected to meet PM Modi later today to discuss issues related to AI, small businesses in India, and start-ups, among other things.

"It is important to make sure you are balancing putting in safeguards for people, creating an innovative framework so that companies can innovate and a certainty in the legal framework..so I think it’s an important moment in time," said Pichai.

"But through it all hopefully, India will also be a big export economy that will benefit from an open and connected internet and I think getting that balance right will be important,' he added.

Meanwhile, a part of Google's $10 billion India digitisation fund (IDF) has been earmarked for early-stage startups in the country, with a focus on women entrepreneurs.

He also said that the company was leveraging tech to make the everyday lives of Indians better in various ways, and sought that the country's regulatory framework support innovation.