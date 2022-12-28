 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian startups laid off close to 20,000 employees in 2022 as ecosystem faces prolonged funding winter

Mansi Verma
Mumbai / Dec 28, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Since the beginning of the year, about 50 startups have laid off a large number of employees, citing funding constraints and restructuring, while others have shifted the blame to employees' performance, calling the layoffs standard.

Startup employees have had a tumultuous 2022. With funding drying up, a number of companies, including the most well-funded, have laid off large numbers of employees. Startups in India have laid off close to 20,000 employees this year, according to data compiled by Moneycontrol.

The mass layoffs at the start of 2022 followed a year of aggressive hiring and high employee costs as tech salaries skyrocketed in 2021, a time when new-age tech startups led the talent war to support their unprecedented growth with funds pouring into the Indian startup ecosystem.

A year has passed, and the cheers of last year's funding party have been drowned out by louder cries for help from employees who were abruptly let go.

The latest to join the fray was fintech major PayU India. Earlier this month, the company laid off around six percent of its workforce by cutting down 150 jobs. The layoffs at the Naspers-owned company were spread across teams and mainly impacted PayU’s India unit and Wimbo, a payment security and mobile payment technology startup it acquired in 2019.

PayU is not alone in downsizing its staff in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, about 50 startups have sacked a large number of employees, citing funding constraints and restructuring, while others have shifted the blame to employees' performance, calling the layoffs standard.