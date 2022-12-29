 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian gaming studios see big action in 2022; take bolder, ambitious bets

Vikas SN
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

India emerged as a bright spot amid a decline in the global gaming industry this year. With demand for local content rising and capital flowing, the sector is set to take big strides in the next year.

The Indian startup world was in a lull but the domestic gaming sector saw much action in 2022. As Indian consumers warmed up to spending money on mobile games, local gaming studios got more ambitious in making bigger, better and complex games.

"It is a good time now to start investing in building games focused on in-app purchases for the India market. If you build them at a global quality, with enough local angle in it, it should do well," said Rohith Bhat, founder of 99Games, a Udupi-based gaming studio that develops and publishes mobile games.

Anuj Tandon, CEO-Gaming for JetSynthesys, concurred, saying Indian gaming studios have started attempting ambitious projects and there is now capital coming to back these initiatives, a positive sign for the nascent but growing industry.

Games abound

JetSynthesys, which counts Kris Gopalakrishnan, Adar Poonawalla and Sachin Tendulkar among its backers, debuted a new gaming startup Jetapult in June this year, through which it plans to invest up to $100 million to acquire gaming studios in India and other emerging markets on an invest-and-operate model over the next couple of years.

South Korean gaming giant Krafton invested $5.4 million in JetSynthesys-owned Nautilus Mobile in February 2022 while Bengaluru-based Lila Games raised $10 million in funding led by Rainfall Ventures and participation from Bitkraft Ventures, Galaxy Interactive, Krafton and Sequoia Capital among others.