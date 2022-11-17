 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lehman moment for crypto? Indian crypto founders exploring open source solutions to be transparent about assets after FTX fiasco

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Crypto industry players are figuring out ways to verify exchanges and weed out bad actors.

After the collapse of the FTX exchange, the third largest crypto exchange in the world, centralised crypto exchanges in India are looking to find ways to be transparent about their assets and liabilities in a bid to retain their users.

They are now in early stages of discussion exploring an open-source solution for tracking assets and liabilities on the exchanges.

“The Big 4 don’t audit cryptos. Also as it’s a closed ecosystem for the exchanges, it is difficult to verify that. We are trying to figure out a protocol wherein we can cryptographically proof the customer assets and liabilities rather than trusting an auditor who too have different sorts of issues," Gaurav Dahake, Founder and CEO, Bitbns said in a Twitter Spaces session hosted by Moneycontrol.

Dahake said that the industry needs to ensure that they have a technology that can anonymously create the on-chain (on blockchain) product assessing the total assets and liabilities of exchanges.

“We’ll probably work with a few people and create an open source solution. If there’s a common open source protocol that can be plugged in and we could get assets on one side and liabilities on the other side, it would be great. But it would be very hard for someone accurately pinpoint which is the asset and which is the liability. A possible protocol defining these aspects is also needed,” he said.

The industry players are currently figuring a way out to arrive at a consensus on taking the industry forward and ensure bad actors are weeded out and exchanges can be verified.