Binance-FTX saga will have ripple effect on regulation, hiring, confidence: Indian crypto founders

The proposed Binance-FTX deal is expected to have a global impact, including in India, with industry players Moneycontrol spoke with anticipating that the development will exacerbate the bear market and have an influence on regulation, hiring, and industry confidence.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF) announced on November 8 that Binance will acquire FTX to rescue it from a liquidity crunch, in one of the largest takeovers in the industry.

Moneycontrol spoke with crypto founders, retail investors, and industry experts to learn how this acquisition will affect the broader industry, which has been struggling with regulations, token volatility, and other issues since the beginning of the year.

“An unfortunate event, but projects who are building won't be affected. People will keep building. The market might behave as it did during Luna, but it will return. We might see investments slowing down (as it was already). Regulators will push more now, for sure,” said the founder of a Web3 firm requesting anonymity.

In recent months, global crypto firms have struggled with plummeting token prices and bankruptcies. In November 2021, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, reached an all-time high of $68,789. It is now trading at around $18,269.

In India, a mix of regulatory uncertainty, hefty taxation, and declining cryptocurrency prices have taken a toll on startups, exchanges, and companies in the sector.

“This was an unexpected event even for the industry insiders. This event will have a ripple effect and more skeletons will tumble out of the closet. More things are yet to come out. Secondly, this is going to push the bear market even further,” said Sharan Nair, Co-founder of Web3 firm Pyor.

“Third, this will kickstart huge regulatory talks. For someone like us, this will impact the hiring process for recruiting new employees. This will take away a lot of confidence from those who wanted to get into crypto,” Nair added.

India impact

In India, Web3 startup Flint, which had FTX as its custodial partner, has moved out its funds and suspended incoming deposits until it can find a new partner. “We moved out the funds from FTX at the right time, we are now in the process of evaluating other custodial partners, so have to pause deposits for the next 4-5 days till we sort it out,” said Anshu Agrawal, co-founder of Sequoia-backed Flint.

However, withdrawals will not be affected, he said.

“We had integrated FTX’s infra with our systems. Every user creates a wallet on FTX and they see it on their app. So now we are evaluating the partners with who we can integrate our custodial solutions.”

He clarifies that they withdrew all of their funds and had no exposure, thus they have not suffered any financial losses.

“1% TDS regime and crashes like Terra Luna, FTT combined with high cash burn, low trading volumes are worries for crypto firms in India. While the bigger players are holding their stands, startups are feeling the pressure,” said Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO of Unocoin.

He said that Indian exchanges are expected to minimise branding expenditures and cash burn.

“Over the past year, the acquisition spend per customer for many exchanges has ranged from Rs 500 to more than Rs 1,000. While overall advertising has slowed due to the crash, costs per customer have not yet dropped drastically. Currently, the best approach seems to be conservative. It looks like going forward, there will be less spending on branding and more on performance-driven activities.”

According to experts, this undermines confidence in the industry, which has already seen a lot of volatility in the recent past with the crashes of Luna, Terra, Three Arrows Capital, and Celsius Network.

“Cryptocurrency has a lot of speculative users. You haven’t seen a lot of serious retail investors or institutions come in and when large companies like FTX go rogue, retail investor confidence gets messed up. And now, institutions also can’t be trusted,” Nair said.

“In a Web 2 world if you are a large company CEO, one of the people you would be talking and taking advice from would have been SBF—even the senate and regulators also would be talking to someone like him to understand the industry. Now if he goes wrong, it’s a huge hit. Confidence in the system goes for a toss,” Nair added.

The play of tokens

At the time this article was published, FTX's token FTT was trading at $4.58, a 74% decrease from its previous price.

“FTT has fallen nearly 93% from its all-time high of $84 in September last year. Within the last 24 hours, in Unocoin the crash impact on the price of FTT was so high that caused it to bleed from INR 2000 to 500 which is approximately 72% deep dive,” Vishwanath said.

He added that after the deal was announced, there has been some correction in the token price but it's temporary. “Hopefully, the Binance-FTX deal will go ahead.”

Even SOL (Solana) has had a significant impact, as Bankman-Fried extensively invested in SOL. On November 9, Coinswitch co-founder Ashish Singhal issued a 'risk warning' regarding Solana's extreme volatility.



“We have observed extreme volatility in the price of #SOL. As always in such cases, we have enabled Riskometer on the coin urging users to DYOR before buying,” he said in a tweet.

In addition, Rajagopal Menon, VP of Marketing at WazirX, said, “I think if not for this timely acquisition announcement, there would have been a bank run on FTX if this had continued for longer. This is the biggest risk for any crypto exchange in the time of bear market. Deposits were also frozen on FTX for some time.”

“We hope that the entire situation stabilises a bit so that we ride through the crypto winter. We don’t want another big company to go bust with lots of major investors and assets. That’s how things are at this point,” Menon added.

The crypto industry was concerned that this could be a repeat of the Luna episode, which led to the failure of many other crypto firms throughout the world. However, analysts are now relieved that if the deal goes through, the user's money would be safe.

This episode, however, has raised many significant questions. How does a retail investor trust a centralised exchange with their money? Who is responsible to protect the user's money?

“This is exactly why we need decentralised finance (DeFi) or decentralisation. You cannot rely on one person as they may be wrong or have the wrong intent. In Defi, it is all transparent and on-chain, so one decision does not pull down the company,” said Kashif Raza, founder of Bitinning.