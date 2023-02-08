 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We believe the market will reward us if we're doing well here: PhonePe Sameer Nigam on India IPO plans

Feb 08, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

PhonePe co-founder Sameer Nigam said that they always wanted to be in India after the company moved its domicile from Singapore to India. The company also coughed up Rs 8,000 crore in taxes for the same.

Speaking to Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth at the CNNNews18 Townhall, Nigam said that given the fact that India is their home market and where their customers and employees are located, it is the right market for PhomePe to be domiciled in for the next few years.

“We want to go public here. We believe the market will reward us if we're doing well here,” he said.

While he ruled out any listing by the company in the next two years, he said that the company wants to list in India.