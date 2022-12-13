 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How SuperGaming plans to build India's Fortnite with Indus

Vikas SN
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

Indus, which is heavily inspired by Indian culture and mythology, is set in a Wakanda-like futuristic India with the Indus Valley civilisation as the backdrop of the story.

With India’s gaming market reaching an inflection point in terms of scale and the propensity to pay, startups are increasingly basing their video games on Indian stories and themes for wider adoption by players.

SuperGaming, a Pune-based game development studio, is one such startup that is developing a made-in-India title called Indus, which belongs to the popular battle royale shooter genre in which online players fight to the death until only one remains. The genre is currently dominated by titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Free Fire, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends.

The game, which is heavily inspired by Indian culture and mythology, features the Indus Valley civilisation as the backdrop of the story and is set in ‘Indo-Futurism,’ which the company describes as a futuristic world that is “unapologetically Indian in its exploration and representation of science fiction.”

This is the most ambitious title for the startup, which previously developed games such as the multiplayer shooter title MaskGun, which claims to have clocked over 65 million players since its inception, and social deduction title Silly Royale, which claims to have registered over 20 million players.

“We’ve set ourselves a very ambitious target of building the first AAA title out of India for the world on mobile, console and PC,” SuperGaming cofounder Roby John told Moneycontrol. AAA games are those that typically have large budgets for both development and marketing purposes.

“Indus is a highly technical project. I will say making a MaskGun or a Silly Royale has been the education that is needed to build an Indus. You cannot get a master’s degree till you have gone to high school or done your bachelor’s degree,” he said.